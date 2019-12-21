Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.52 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart purchased 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Pace purchased 7,143 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.37 per share, for a total transaction of $195,503.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,811.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at about $304,000.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

