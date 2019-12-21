Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. Redfin has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,924 shares in the company, valued at $164,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $635,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,021,878.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,370 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 291.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 28,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Redfin by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

