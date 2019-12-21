RedFOX Labs Achieves Market Cap of $927,795.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $927,795.00 and approximately $59,375.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00398563 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00074050 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007654 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00091654 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002549 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000978 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io.

RedFOX Labs Token Trading

RedFOX Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

