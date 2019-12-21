Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $387.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $403.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $375.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,443. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total value of $8,058,470.67. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,861.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,543 shares of company stock worth $34,778,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

