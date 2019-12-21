Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019 // No Comments

Brokerages predict that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Regions Financial posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3,639.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,056,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 68.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,444,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,704,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,677,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,939,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,675,000 after purchasing an additional 953,190 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.25. 17,360,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,971,463. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply