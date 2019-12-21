Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Regions Financial posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3,639.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,056,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 68.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,444,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,704,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,677,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,939,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,675,000 after purchasing an additional 953,190 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.25. 17,360,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,971,463. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.