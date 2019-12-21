Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE RS opened at $121.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $906,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $619,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,495,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,590,000 after acquiring an additional 178,013 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,114,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69,294 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 906,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,816,000 after purchasing an additional 266,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,896,000 after purchasing an additional 501,503 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

