Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.10). Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.77 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4,539.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 734.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $24.95 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $986.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.