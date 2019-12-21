Rentberry Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Rentberry has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $71,661.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

