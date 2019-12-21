Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 21st (ACGL, ACLS, AFLYY, AKBTY, ALBO, AMCX, ASR, ATTO, AVIFY, BLDP)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, December 21st:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Konami Corporation and its subsidiaries produce and market game software for home video game systems, character products such as playing cards, amusement arcade games, and gaming machines. They also operate health and fitness club facilities, and have a dominant market share in the Japanese market. “

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

