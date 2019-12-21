Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Given $38.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $38.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Retail Value an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:RVI opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Retail Value has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $685.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.26.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Value will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $397,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 66,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,474,234.96. Insiders have sold a total of 545,350 shares of company stock worth $20,052,490 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Retail Value by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 129.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 27.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 33.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 4.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

