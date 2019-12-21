Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of REVG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,645. Rev Group has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $794.57 million, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,083,000 after purchasing an additional 307,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 582,641 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Rev Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

