Reviewing Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) & Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atreca and Vaccinex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vaccinex $720,000.00 110.42 -$29.52 million ($5.19) -1.03

Atreca has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vaccinex.

Profitability

This table compares Atreca and Vaccinex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca N/A N/A N/A Vaccinex -4,740.03% -585.69% -255.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.7% of Atreca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Vaccinex shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.9% of Vaccinex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atreca and Vaccinex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca 0 0 6 0 3.00 Vaccinex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atreca currently has a consensus target price of $24.41, suggesting a potential upside of 64.30%. Vaccinex has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 311.21%. Given Vaccinex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vaccinex is more favorable than Atreca.

Summary

Atreca beats Vaccinex on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform. The company's ATRC-101 product candidate reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast cancer samples from multiple patients. Atreca, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease. The company is also developing VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of MS and potentially for other autoimmune disorders; VX25, a bi-specific natural killer T (NKT) cell stimulator, for the therapeutic application of NKT cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy; BVX20, an investigational and humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of for multiple sclerosis. It has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA to test pepinemab in combination with avelumab checkpoint inhibitor in NSCLC patients. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

