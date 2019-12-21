Reviewing Noah (NYSE:NOAH) & Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Group and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Group 27.05% 7.61% 3.50% Noah 25.82% 15.46% 12.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Blackstone Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Noah shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Blackstone Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noah has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blackstone Group and Noah, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Group 0 7 3 0 2.30 Noah 0 1 2 0 2.67

Blackstone Group currently has a consensus target price of $55.13, suggesting a potential downside of 1.21%. Noah has a consensus target price of $53.09, suggesting a potential upside of 53.34%. Given Noah’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Noah is more favorable than Blackstone Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackstone Group and Noah’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Group $6.83 billion 5.38 $1.54 billion $2.26 24.69 Noah $478.45 million 4.43 $118.00 million $1.94 17.85

Blackstone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Noah. Noah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blackstone Group beats Noah on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. It also launches and manages private equity funds, real estate funds, funds of hedge funds, collateralized loan obligations, real estate investment trusts, and credit-focused funds for its clients. The firm invests in private equity, public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The Blackstone Group L.P. was founded in 1985 and is based in New York City, New York with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Baltimore, Maryland, Beijing, China, Copenhagen, Denmark, Dusseldorf, Germany, Los Angeles, California, Paris, France, San Francisco, California, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Singapore, Sydney, Australia, and Tokyo, Japan.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service. It offers onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity, and insurance products; and value-added financial and related services, such as investor education, corporate registration and tax planning, trust, financial leasing, and philanthropy. The company also provides private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit, and other investments; and online wealth management, lending, and payment technology services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

