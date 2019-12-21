Reviewing TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY)

SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) and TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

SMARTONE TELECO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. TELIA Co A B/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. TELIA Co A B/ADR pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SMARTONE TELECO/S and TELIA Co A B/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A TELIA Co A B/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50

Volatility and Risk

SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and TELIA Co A B/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.62 billion 1.88 $365.90 million $0.50 17.31

TELIA Co A B/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and TELIA Co A B/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A TELIA Co A B/ADR 5.46% 7.96% 3.02%

Summary

TELIA Co A B/ADR beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMARTONE TELECO/S Company Profile

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions. In addition, the company owns and operates fiber backbones. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Halebop, OneCall, MyCall, Phonero, Get, TDC, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Lmt, Amigo, Ezys, and Moldcell brands. It has 16.8 million mobile subscriptions, 1.9 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9 million broadband subscriptions, 2.4 million TV subscriptions, 2.1 million IoT subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

