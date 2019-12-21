Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,078.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $58.77. 1,369,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan acquired 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

