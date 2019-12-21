Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. Rite Aid posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAD stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. 39,738,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,643. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $649.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

