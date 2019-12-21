Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Roots earned a news sentiment score of 0.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of RROTF opened at $1.57 on Friday. Roots has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.43.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

