Rotharium (RTH) Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Rotharium has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $99,394.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rotharium has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. One Rotharium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00005953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00187151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01204339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119054 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rotharium

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

