Rubies Market Cap Reaches $23,936.00 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. Rubies has a market capitalization of $23,936.00 and approximately $211.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubies coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Over the last week, Rubies has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007597 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001617 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

