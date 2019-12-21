Safe (SAFE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $96,959.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Safe has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $96,959.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00006136 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

