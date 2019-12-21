SafeInsure (SINS) Market Cap Hits $325,665.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $325,665.00 and approximately $227,717.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00643048 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000900 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000481 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,089,474 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

