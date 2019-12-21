SaluS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,043.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. SaluS has a market cap of $4.72 million and $10,043.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can now be bought for about $4.66 or 0.00064881 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00058111 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00087137 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,206.34 or 1.00309467 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000456 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

