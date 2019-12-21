Sapien Hits Market Capitalization of $254,167.00 (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. Sapien has a market capitalization of $254,167.00 and $56.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapien token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Sapien has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01187133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00118860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sapien Profile

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,617,524 tokens. Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network. The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network.

Buying and Selling Sapien

Sapien can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

