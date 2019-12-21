Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.99 Million

Brokerages expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to announce $57.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.46 million to $58.32 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $58.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $233.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.40 million to $233.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $244.60 million, with estimates ranging from $242.16 million to $246.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saul Centers.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BFS shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

In other news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 3,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 57.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BFS opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $45.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

