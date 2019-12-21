Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 277.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

Get Savara alerts:

SVRA opened at $1.59 on Friday. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.27.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Savara will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Savara by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Savara by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Savara by 67.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Savara by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.