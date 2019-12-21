SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,629,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $2,498,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $21,704,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 165,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $241.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.62. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $155.19 and a twelve month high of $270.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

