SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Reaches Market Cap of $14,213.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 98.6% against the U.S. dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $14,213.00 and $173.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

