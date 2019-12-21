Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ:SHOS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ:SHOS) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185,202 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 286,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.59 million for the quarter. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Ods Capital Llc purchased 89,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $310,496.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 130,230 shares of company stock worth $454,116. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Profile

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer products and services across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide products and services across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies.

