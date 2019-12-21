Selfkey (KEY) One Day Volume Hits $2.03 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Tidex, IDEX and ABCC. Selfkey has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.43 or 0.06678420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030046 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001389 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

KEY is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tidex, Binance, ABCC, IDEX, Kucoin and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

