Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Semtech from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $51.51 on Friday. Semtech has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $466,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,775.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carmelo J. Santoro sold 2,470 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $124,957.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,279 shares of company stock worth $1,959,472. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Semtech by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Semtech by 8.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.