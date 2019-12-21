Sentinel Trading Up 13% This Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $38,758.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

