Sentivate Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $137,918.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. Sentivate has a market cap of $1.73 million and $137,918.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.43 or 0.06678420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030046 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001389 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,608,555 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

