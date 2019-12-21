SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €4.12 ($4.79).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGL. Deutsche Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

Shares of SGL stock opened at €4.55 ($5.30) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €4.57 and a 200-day moving average of €5.30. The company has a market cap of $556.82 million and a P/E ratio of -6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.57, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. SGL Carbon has a one year low of €3.57 ($4.15) and a one year high of €8.33 ($9.68).

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.