SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $204,864.00 and $164.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,172.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.34 or 0.01788440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.53 or 0.02613292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00556481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00635879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056698 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014037 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

