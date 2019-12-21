Shift Market Capitalization Tops $646,087.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and IDAX. Shift has a market cap of $646,087.00 and approximately $828.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,625,712 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

