ShowHand Market Capitalization Tops $17,365.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $17,365.00 and $15.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.01199938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

