Silent Notary (SNTR) Achieves Market Cap of $177,191.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $177,191.00 and approximately $3,443.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, TOPBTC and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01186477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, DEx.top, DDEX, YoBit, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

