Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Silgan by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGN stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Silgan has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Silgan had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

