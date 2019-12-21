Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €74.86 ($87.04).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAF shares. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

WAF stock opened at €91.38 ($106.26) on Friday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €69.83.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

