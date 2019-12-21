SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of research firms have commented on SINA. ValuEngine raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of SINA opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. SINA has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.32.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. SINA had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $561.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SINA will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in SINA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 31,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SINA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SINA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SINA by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SINA in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

