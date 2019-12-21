SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised SJM from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SJMHF opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. SJM has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.37.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

