SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

SDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.51. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

