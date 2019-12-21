SnapCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,840.00 (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, SnapCoin has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One SnapCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. SnapCoin has a market cap of $93,849.00 and $3,840.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.06715981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001391 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

SnapCoin Profile

SNPC is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,189,448 tokens. The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io. The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1.

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnapCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

