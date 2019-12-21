Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Snc-Lavalin Group earned a coverage optimism score of -3.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNCAF. National Bank Financial set a $37.50 price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Snc-Lavalin Group to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $23.14 on Friday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

