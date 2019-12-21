Social Send (SEND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $427.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. Social Send has a market cap of $109,122.00 and approximately $427.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009618 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003082 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005963 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 52,613,952 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

