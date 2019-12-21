SolarCoin Tops One Day Volume of $8.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $816,683.00 and $8.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00558415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008528 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000514 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,884,334 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,687 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

