Soma (SCT) Market Capitalization Hits $139,636.00

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Soma has a total market capitalization of $139,636.00 and $42,610.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Soma has traded flat against the dollar. One Soma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Soma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057551 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00087313 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000993 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00064932 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,158.91 or 0.99515842 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Soma Profile

Soma (SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Soma is soma.co.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.