Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Share Price

Media coverage about BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BlackBerry earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected BlackBerry’s analysis:

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of TSE:BB traded up C$0.94 on Friday, hitting C$8.57. 8,729,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,940. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$6.48 and a 1-year high of C$13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 244.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.64.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$344.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.60 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Steven Capelli acquired 32,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$230,553.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$694,799.24.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.