SpaceChain (SPC) Price Down 34.4% This Week

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinEgg, EXX and Upbit. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $201,286.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, EXX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

