SparksPay Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $4,740.00 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000126 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

